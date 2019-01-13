PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for a man and woman who used stolen bank cards in Phoenix.
Officers said the man pushed the victim and took her purse in a parking lot on 19th Avenue near Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.
A little later, the man and a woman used the stolen credit cards at a nearby QuikTrip.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30 to 45 years old, 6-foot to 6-foot-2, and 150 to 190 pounds.
The Hispanic woman is being called a person of interest and is 20 to 30 years old, has red hair and has a large diamond-shaped tattoo on her chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
