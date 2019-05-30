PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a hug that was years in the making, but Patricia Metrick and David Corral just didn't know it.
[WATCH: Kidney donors, recipients come together for reunion]
“Instead of asking 'why?' I started saying, 'why not?'” said Metrick.
Metrick had decided she wanted to be a kidney donor, but she never knew who her kidney was going to.
“It was a blessing that I’m a match to a total stranger,” said Metrick.
That recipient was David Corral.
“I used to go to dialysis three times a week,” said Corral . “Somebody was looking out for me, because the wait is rather long.”
He is so thankful Patricia was a match, because his wife, Cathy Corral, wasn't.
But Cathy donated anyway.
“No hesitation,” she said.
She wanted to save somebody else from going through what she watched her husband suffer from.
She also didn't know who the recipient was... until now.
“I got my transplant on April 10 and here we are today,” said Raymond Pineda.
Today, Cathy Corral sat next to Pineda, who is healthy because of her.
‘It’s beautiful. It’s the gift of another chance at life,” said Pineda.
The four say now they hope to go on hikes together and be in each other's lives.
They’re now no longer strangers, and more than friends.
“It’s amazing, but now we’re family,” said Metrick.
“Yes we are!” said Corral.
