TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Good boy! A loyal dog saved the day this weekend after a man broke into a woman's Tempe home, according to court paperwork.
The incident happened on April 28 at the victim's home near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.
Police say that at about 5:30 a.m., 25-year-old Erich Paul Manion woke up the victim by banging loudly on her door.
When the victim started to open the door, police say Manion shoved the door open, knocked the victim to the ground and then ran into the house.
But that's when the victim's dog, "Sammy," jumped into action.
Sammy vaulted to his owner's defense, barking and growling at Manion and forcing him to sit on a couch.
Sammy actually stood guard over Manion the whole time until the police arrived.
When officers showed up, Manion told them he had been trying to get away from people who were chasing him and had broken into his house.
But police say a welfare check at Manion's home later showed his story was "completely fictional."
Manion admitted using meth and drinking several beers, according to the police report. He also told officers that he had not taken his prescribed psychiatric medications.
The victim said she does not know Manion and that he did not have permission to enter her home. She suffered a cut to her lip and sore knees from the fall after Manion pushed her.
Manion was taken into custody and booked into the Tempe City Jail.
According to the police report, Manion has a history of charges, including false reporting to law enforcement, domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery under the influence of a controlled substance, fighting, battery and disorderly conduct.
