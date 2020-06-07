Woman rushed to hospital after shot while inside car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is seriously hurt after getting shot while in her car near the area of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Sunday evening.
Police said while the victim's husband tried to drive her to the hospital, he stopped to flag down an officer near Central Avenue and McDowell Road for help. From there, the woman was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department.
While there is no suspect information at this time, police say the shooting is not random.
The investigation is still ongoing. For updates on this incident, stay with Arizona's Family.