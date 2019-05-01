TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is facing charges after police said she used her car to run over her boyfriend in Tempe.
It happened on University Drive between Hardy Drive and Mill Avenue on April 21.
Police said Vanessa Santillan got into an argument with her boyfriend while she was driving, so she stopped and he got out. He crossed the street and went to the east sidewalk of South Wilson Street. Santillan honked her horn and her boyfriend flipper her off.
That's when the 40-year-old drove onto the sidewalk and hit her boyfriend, police said. She then continued south of Wilson Street and made the first right.
The boyfriend had injuries to the right side of his body from his face to his legs, police said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that required stitches.
Santillan later talked to the police on the phone and said she didn't stick around because she didn't realize it was "that bad," according to court documents. She said after the crash, she picked up her son and drove him to Northern Arizona University.
She also said that she "blacked out" and doesn't remember hitting her boyfriend, the paperwork said.
Police said her car had visible damage.
Santillan turned herself in and she was booked into jail on April 24 on one count of aggravated assault and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision with injuries.
Her bond was set at $20,000.
(2) comments
Had to wait a few days for the drugs to wear off before turning herself in.
No domestic violence charge?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.