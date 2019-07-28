CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A huge fire broke out at a Chandler apartment complex Sunday morning.
Dozens of firefighters responded to the first-alarm blaze at the Park Tower Apartments near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard around 10 a.m.
Fire officials say firefighters have the flames under control.
A woman in a nearby apartment required rescue by fire crews after she opened the door and was greeted by large flames.
Fire officials say a man was treated for minor smoke inhalation and firefighters used a FIDO bag on a cat suffering from smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire was contained to the original apartment but several residents will be displaced due to smoke and water damage.
According to the Red Cross, 12 adults and 7 children were displaced from 3 to 4 units at the apartment complex and up to 8 total were affected.
It's "Disaster Action Team" is assisting the families with temporary housing and more.
The cause of the fire is not yet currently known.
The Chandler Police Department said in a tweet they assisted the fire department and they advised drivers to avoid the area.
No other details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this story.
