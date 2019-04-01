CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was rescued after she fell into a mine shaft in Cave Creek overnight.
Alicia went out for a run late Sunday night when she got lost and fell about 20 feet into an abandoned mine.
She was trapped in the hole but she was far from alone.
"A rattlesnake started rattling and I looked up and realized there was no way to crawl out," said Alicia. "I couldn't see it. It sounded like it was on a ledge. Like at the bottom I could hear it.
"I just wanted out of the hole."
Thankfully, she wasn't bitten.
A rescue team arrived after her dad called the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and they pinged her phone.
"I let my dad know that I was running behind on the trail," she said. "He got worried when he didn't hear from me because my phone died."
The rescue team heard her yelling for help when they arrived. They were able to hoist her out of the hole with a rope.
"I feel ridiculous for having them have to come out and get me but it's the kind of thing you see happen to other people, they fall into a mine," she said.
Last year, a 62-year-old man was rescued from a mine shaft in western Arizona after a couple days. He said he killed three rattlesnakes at the bottom of the mine.
Alicia suffered some injuries from the fall but she is expected to be OK.
I am glad she is okay but Arizona desperately needs a "stupid hiker law". I am tired of footing the bill for these rescues.
