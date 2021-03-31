SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman found herself in a life and death situation on a trail in Sedona. Amanda Rumore fell 40 feet, suffered broken bones, a cracked vertebrae and a traumatic head injury.
"I fell between two boulders. If I was inches one way, I would have cracked my neck. If I was alone, I would never be able to ever walk away," Rumore said.
The fall happened on a Sedona trail back in 2018. Only 10% of people survive a 30 foot fall. Amanda credits her husband, a retired military member, for saving her life.
"I was unconscious. He was able to triage me while holding a crying 4-year-old," Rumore said. "I was lucky I had him. His quickness really saved my life."
Rumore had to learn to re-walk. The traumatic brain injury also left her with some memory problems.
"I have no memories for at least 3 weeks after the accident," Rumore said.
Rumore said when she woke up, she thought she was a teenager again.
"I went from thinking I was 15 living in Chicago with my family, to knowing I'm in my 30s, a mom and wife," Rumore said.
She is warning other hikers to be careful out on the trails.
"Always take precautions never go by yourself and have a cell phone, have some kind of emergency plan," Rumore said.