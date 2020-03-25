PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman walking with two kids in a baby stroller was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday. She is being praised after bystanders say she pushed her stroller from the path of the truck and took the brunt of the hit herself.

Phoenix police officials say it happened along 16th Street south of Northern Avenue just before noon when a pickup driving westbound on Morten Avenue was making a left turn onto 16th Street. At the same time, a woman with a two young children in a stroller was crossing 16th Street in a marked crosswalk.

As the woman saw the pickup truck coming towards them she “attempted to push the stroller out of it’s path,” said police officials.

She was hit by the truck and the stroller was only slightly impacted. Witnesses who saw what happened told Arizona's Family news crews said she had acted heroically.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive. The young children had some minor injuries, police say.

The man driving the pickup truck stayed on scene. Investigators say impairment does not appear to be a factor. The investigation is on-going.