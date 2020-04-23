Woman on motorcycle hit, killed by possibly impaired driver in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a driver who hit and killed a woman on a motorcycle last night might have been impaired. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 Wednesday night on 20th Street just south of Highland Avenue.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Martez Lyle Begay, 23, was driving a Chevy pickup south on 20th Street when he crossed the center line as he got ready to turn into a private driveway. The truck hit an oncoming 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on. The 30-year-old woman driving the Harley was taken to the hospital where she died. Police say Begay had a 37-year-old passenger with him; neither one was hurt.
“Begay displayed signs and symptoms consistent with impairment,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson said in an email to Arizona’s Family Thursday morning. He also said detectives developed probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of manslaughter, but he did not elaborate. It’s not clear if Begay has a history of DUI.
Police have not identified the victim. The investigation is ongoing.