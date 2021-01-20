Woman killed in possible domestic assault in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A woman is dead after being found unconscious in a parking lot in Chandler early Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Jason McClimans with the Chandler Police Department says police responded to the area of Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard for shooting call shortly after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they located an intoxicated man and a woman who was unconscious and had significant injuries to her body.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she died a short time later. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, with a possible domestic violence connection, McClimans said.
Police located a firearm inside the vehicle, but this incident does not appear to be a shooting. The male is cooperating with police.
No other details have been released at this time.
