TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − A woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Tempe, according to police.
The shooting occurred near Broadway and Rural roads late Thursday night.
Police say a woman in her early 20s was shot and transported to a local hospital where she died.
They did not release any information on a possible suspect(s) or what led up to the shooting.
This was the second shooting overnight in the Tempe area. Police say the investigation is in the early stages but there is no information to suggest that the two shootings are related.
