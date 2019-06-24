PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An early morning shooting left a woman dead in Phoenix Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m.
[VIDEO: PD: Woman shot, killed in Phoenix]
Police say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. She was taken to a hospital where she died.
Police do not have any suspect description available.
They are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.
No further details were released.
(1) comment
[crying]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.