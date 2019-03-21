PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead following a drive-by shooting in south Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Officers responded to a neighborhood near Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting, police say.
When they arrived, several people were tending to a woman with severe injuries in front of a home.
The woman, who police say was in her 30s, died after being rushed to a local hospital.
Officers made sure there was no immediate threat to the area and began their homicide investigation.
They believe a white sedan drove by the neighborhood and a suspect inside the car began shooting at the house and woman.
The investigation is in its early stages and police have limited information at this time.
No details were released on the suspect's description.
Police had Seventh Avenue closed between Milton and Barrow streets while police investigated but it has since reopened. Other roads in the neighborhood are still restricted.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting is advised to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
