GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Gila County Sheriff's Office says a woman was killed in a flash flood near Globe, Arizona Monday night.
The flash flood happened just before 8 p.m. in the Irene Wash, near Silver Hills Road north of Globe.
The sheriff's office got a 911 call that a truck with a man and woman inside had been caught in a flash flood in the wash.
The man and woman were able to make it out of the truck and attempted to get to higher ground.
Richard Weaver, 45, of Globe, made it out of the truck safely.
Sheriff's officials say Catherine Canez, 52, of Miami, was swept away in the rushing waters and she did not survive. Her body was found about a mile downstream from the truck.
In a press release, the sheriff's office reminds everyone to be aware of their surroundings during the monsoon since weather conditions can change so quickly.
(2) comments
Qepd
Rip
