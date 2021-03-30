PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tuesday morning that they have identified and arrested a woman involved in a shooting with DPS on March 6.
The woman was identified as 18-year-old Salina Avila. She was in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and upon her release from the hospital, she was booked into Maricopa County Jail.
The shooting happened near the Interstate 17 and Cactus Road around 3 a.m. on the morning of March 6.
According to DPS, it started when the trooper clocked a sedan at more than 100mph on northbound I-17 ahead of the Cactus Road exit. DPS says the driver sped through the light at the off-ramp, lost control, and spun out. The driver then got out of the sedan and ran away. The trooper chased after that person on foot.
That's when Avila, driving a Chevy Tahoe, hit the trooper, according to DPS. The suspect who was running jumped into the Tahoe, which then took off heading east on Cactus Road. DPS said the trooper was "in fear for his life" and shot at the Tahoe as it sped away. Investigators found the Tahoe a short time later, less than a half mile north of where the speeding sedan crashed. Video from that scene showed the Tahoe with a bullet hole in the passenger side window.
Avila has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, theft of means to permanently deprive, theft of means knowing to be stolen, and possession of a dangerous drug.
The male suspect has still not been identified or arrested. The investigation is ongoing.