SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman has been hospitalized after a fire broke out in her Sun City home.
Sun City Fire and Medical says the woman and her dogs made it out of the house safely and she is being treated for minor burns.
The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the end unit of a row of condos near Bell Road and Del Webb Boulevard.
Battalion Chief Jason Casey said the fire was started by a candle that was knocked over.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring homes.
No other injuries were reported.
