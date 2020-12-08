PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a downtown Phoenix nursing home on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called out to Washington Manor near 11th and Van Buren streets. They made their way to a third-floor apartment where they found a small kitchen fire with some of the cabinets burning. Crews found a woman unconscious on the floor. They got her out of there and she was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
The flames forced about 100 people to evacuate from the building. Firefighters contained the fire to the room on the third floor.
It's unclear how the fire started. No one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.