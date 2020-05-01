BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after failing to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in Buckeye on Friday morning.
According to DPS, troopers were set up on the shoulder near Interstate 10 and Watson Road, prior to a deadly crash in the area to stop vehicles from driving on the shoulder to pass traffic.
DPS said the suspect continued onto the shoulder and almost hit a DPS vehicle. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. The vehicle was eventually spiked and stopped. Three people came out of the vehicle, the woman and two children. The woman was armed with a knife and was eventually taken into custody.
The name of the suspect has not been released. The children have been released to a family member.