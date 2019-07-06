TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A woman is critical condition after she crashed her vehicle in a canal in Tolleson Saturday morning.
The incident took place near area of Agua Fria River and Indian School Road.
Rescue crews from Tolleson and Phoenix fire arrived to find one vehicle that had rolled into the canal and landed on its roof.
Phoenix fire said that a canal was approximately knee deep with water and a woman was awake and talking during extrication efforts.
The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation.
