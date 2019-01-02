PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle following a crash while walking in north Phoenix Wednesday evening.
The woman was on a sidewalk near Central Avenue and Bell Road when she was struck by a vehicle involved in another collision. Police said both vehicles stayed at the scene.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
It is unclear if impairment was a factor in the collision.
Bell Road was closed in both directions from Third Avenue to Third Street while police investigated the crash.
Bell Road from North 3rd Avenue to North 3rd Street is closed in both directions while @phoenixpolice investigate a serious injury traffic collision. Please use alternate travel routes #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/mgcS5EqikY— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) January 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.