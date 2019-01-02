Bell Road Crash

The crash occurred near Bell Road and Central Avenue.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle following a crash while walking in north Phoenix Wednesday evening.

The woman was on a sidewalk near Central Avenue and Bell Road when she was struck by a vehicle involved in another collision. Police said both vehicles stayed at the scene.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. 

It is unclear if impairment was a factor in the collision.

Bell Road was closed in both directions from Third Avenue to Third Street while police investigated the crash.

 

