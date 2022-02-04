Woman identified after being shot, killed in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified a woman who was shot and killed in west Phoenix Thursday night. Authorities say they were called out to 43rd and Virginia Avenues on a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found 28-year-old Krystal Guevara with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. Detectives are still working to learn exactly what led up to the shooting. Police did confirm they were investigating the incident as a homicide and that were searching for a man as a suspect. No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).