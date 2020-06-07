GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after getting hit by a possible drunk driver in Glendale Sunday evening. It happened a little before 5 p.m. in the area of 76th and Glendale avenues.
The driver who hit the pedestrian was heading eastbound from 83rd Avenue and passed a fully marked police patrol vehicle, police said. She eventually hit the pedestrian on the northside of the road, near 76th Avenue.
Information about whether the pedestrian was on the sidewalk or crossing the roadway was not immediately available. Her age and name have not been released.
The driver and two kids in the vehicle, believed to be her children, were also taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear if the driver will be facing charges.
The investigation is in the early stages. Stay with azfamily.com for updates.