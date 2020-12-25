LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital on Christmas Day after getting bit several times by her dog in Laveen Village.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a 39-year-old woman was bit on her face and hands by her dog near 43rd Avenue and Dobbins Road around 5 p.m. The woman was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition, but with non-life threatening injuries.
Several hours later, Phoenix police say officers learned the woman is the owner of the dog. Authorities are still trying to piece together what provoked the attack.
This is an ongoing investigation.