LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital on Christmas Day after getting bit several times by a dog in Laveen Village.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a 39-year-old woman was bit on her face and hands by a dog near 43rd Avenue and Dobbins Road around 5 p.m. The woman was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are trying to find the dog, which is reportedly still loose in the area, and trying to find out what led up to the attack.
This is an ongoing investigation.