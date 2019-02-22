TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Ron Elcock with Tempe police, the crash happened at Rural and the U.S. 60 at about 9 p.m.
Elcock said the woman was crossing eastbound across Rural just south of the U.S. 60 when she was hit by the suspect's vehicle. The driver did not stop and was last seen getting on the eastbound U.S. 60.
The vehicle is described as an older white minivan.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
