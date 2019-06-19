BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An accident at a construction site in Buckeye left a woman pinned under a truck that had been hauling dirt.
This happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near MC-85 and Perryville Road.
Officials say the truck struck the woman, and she wound up pinned her underneath the vehicle.
Emergency crews went to work trying to pull her to safety.
The woman was said to be alert and conscious.
A medical helicopter flew her to Banner University Hospital.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
(1) comment
Occupational Disease n Hazard. [huh]
