PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A woman is dead after a car hit her while she was crossing a Phoenix street Friday night.
It happened just after 8:15 in the area of 32nd and Van Buren streets. According to police, the 58-year-old was crossing Van Buren Street in the middle of the block when the car hit her.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.
The Phoenix Police Department said the driver of the car that hit the woman stopped and stayed at the scene as required by law. Investigators also said that person “did not display signs or symptoms of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing.