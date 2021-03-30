PHOENIX, (3TV/CBS5)-- A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.
Phoenix police say a woman was crossing mid-block from the Circle K near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 1 a.m. when she was hit by a car.
After the impact, the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene. Police say they don't believe that impairment is involved. 67th Avenue is closed just north of the intersection.
No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.