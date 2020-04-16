PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in the hospital after being hit by random gunfire while driving in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, the woman was driving in the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street at about 1:30 a.m. when she was shot while in her car. Fortune said investigators learned that the suspect was firing at another car, and one of those bullets hit the woman.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fortune said police searched the area and found evidence of the shooting, but did not find the suspect or suspects.
Nobody else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.