DEWEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman are accused of having drugs for sale and the woman tried to hide hundreds of pills in her pants, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's officials said 20-year-old Olivia Jordan and 32-year-old Richard Carlson were pulled over at Highway 69 and 169 near Dewey on Nov. 30. Suspecting drugs were in the car, deputies called in a K-9 dog who was able to locate the hidden narcotics.
Deputies found 19 Xanax pills containing fentanyl, blue M-30 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. As the pair was being arrested, deputies noticed Jordan was walking "kind of funny" and that she may have something in her pants. Deputies warned Jordan if she had illegal items on her while entering jail, she would face additional charges. That's when Sheriff's deputies say she admitted to "carrying stuff" in her pants.
At the jail, a detention officer then removed a clear bag containing about 445 fentanyl pills from Jordan's groin area. The pills are worth about $10,000.
The two were booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges involving selling fentanyl pills and drug possession. Sheriff's deputies are now looking for any dealers or supplies connected to the pair.