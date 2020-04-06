Woman found shot to death in parking garage of Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot to death in the parking garage of a Phoenix apartment complex Monday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department was called out to Altitude Sixteen 75, which is just east of 16th Street between Glendale and Northern avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Sgt. Maggie Cox said first responders found a 57-year-old woman in a vehicle. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene

"Police are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify a suspect description," Cox said.

This is the second deadly shooting the Phoenix Police Department is looking into this morning. Shortly before officers were called to Altitude Sixteen 75, police responded to a report of an unrelated shooting downtown.

If you know anything about either of these shootings, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)