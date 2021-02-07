Woman shot at Chandler hotel
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman has been found shot to death in a Chandler hotel room.

The victim was reportedly found at the Hawthorn Suites near Chandler Boulevard and Kyrene Road early Sunday evening.

There's no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. But police say all parties involved have been detained, and there are no threats to the surrounding community.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

 

