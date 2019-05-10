PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are conducting a death investigation at home near Camelback Mountain.
According to Phoenix police, a 56-year-old woman was found dead inside a home near 45th Street and McDonald Drive on Thursday night.
Police told Arizona's Family the woman was dead "for some time when found."
At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
