PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was found dead Saturday after a west Phoenix apartment went up in flames.
The fire broke out at a complex near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out from the windows of the apartment. When crews arrived, they found themselves facing flames shooting 10-foot out of a second-story window.
The heavy fire and intense heat "forced firefighters to their knees," said Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department. When they were finally able to get into the apartment, they found a woman inside who had died. Phoenix police said the woman is not yet being identified, and that the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
No firefighters were injured during this incident. Phoenix police will be handling the death investigation.