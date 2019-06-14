PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman is facing several charges after police said she flashed kids at her apartment complex's pool.
It happened near 11th Avenue and Bell Road around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.
Police said Mary Cecilia Knaggs exposed herself to a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old and their mother while at the pool.
When the apartment manager confronted her, the 51-year-old punched him in the face, according to court paperwork. She also pushed him, police said.
Police said Knaggs was extremely intoxicated and violent.
While taking her to jail, officers said she was punching the protective shield between the front seats and the back seat.
She was violent at the jail too, and officers couldn't take her fingerprints or take a mug shot, according to court paperwork.
Knaggs faces three counts of indecent exposure and one count of assault.
