FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Florence state prison employee who accused a co-worker of sexual assault says she now feels like the bad guy and completely let down by the system.
Since coming forward, she said she has been facing retaliation from her coworkers and her employer. And to make matters worse, she said the man she is accusing of assault is now out on bond and she’s scared for her life.
Back in August, 47-year-old Jason McClelland, a corrections sergeant at the Arizona State prison complex, was arrested on charges stemming from sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse.
His accusers were two of his coworkers.
“I’m very upset and disheartened that someone who was my protector became my predator and instead of keeping him in jail the state let him out on an ankle monitor,” said an alleged victim. “He lured me into an area of the prison that doesn’t have a camera and sexually assaulted me and held me against my will."
One of his alleged victims, who asked us not to show her face, said since she reported him, her life that has been turned upside down, starting at work among her coworkers.
"Oh yeah, they know. The looks. There’s a female sergeant who works there who is essentially saying the victims are liars and things of that sort so a lot of resentment toward the victims. They know who we are,” said the woman.
The woman said she is constantly looking over her shoulder, now that McClelland is out on bond. "The lack of concern for our safety and then to release him is mind-blowing to me as a victim,” said the woman.
We reached McClelland's attorney this afternoon, and he declined comment. But local criminal defense attorney, Jason Lamm, who has no connection to the case, said he sees no evidence of special treatment. Lamm also said an ankle monitor is standard protocol.
"The release conditions in this case are very much on the realm of normalcy. It is not shocking nor does it represent preferential treatment. While there are individuals charged with sexual assault held without bond, typically there are much more egregious facts that involve community safety and a threat to the public. That just doesn’t appear to be present here,” said Lamm.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry also released a statement regarding the accusations:
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate any retaliation among its staff members. The Department stands with any employee who experiences retaliation and asks them to report it immediately so the matter can be investigated.
Any allegation of retaliation should immediately be reported to the Inspector General Bureau or the Pinal County Attorney's Office with whom ADCRR is partnered to prosecute these charges.
Jason McClelland, a correctional sergeant assigned to ASPC-Florence, was arrested by ADCRR’s Criminal Investigations Unit and booked into jail Thursday evening, August 6, 2020, on multiple counts including sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse. He is no longer an employee of the Department.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.