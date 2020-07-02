PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire that began in a backyard shed extended into the attic of a Phoenix home Thursday afternoon.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say their crews were called to a home near 22nd Street and Campbell Avenue around noon. The first crews on scene found the fire had made it's way into the rear of the residence and up into the attic of the home. It appears the fire began in a detached shed in the back of the home. The homeowner and her dog were able to safely make it out of the home as firefighters were arriving on scene.
Firefighters used a hose lines inside the home and ladder crews with their saws on the roof and were able to put the fire out. At this time, it’s unknown the cause of the fire and there were no injuries reported on the fire ground.