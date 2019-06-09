PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 25-year-old woman died after her tube flipped over in the Verde River Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near the Needle Rock area.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the victim and three other people were floating on tubes when she capsized causing her to go under and down the river.
MCSO Aviation Deputies responded and located the woman's body almost an hour later.
The woman's identity has not been released at this time.
(1) comment
Prob hit head on a rock got knocked out[crying]
