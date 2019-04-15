PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – An unharmed infant was dropped off at a fire station in Maryvale on Monday morning.
According to Phoenix fire, the crew at Fire Station 25, near 63rd Avenue and Indian School Road, heard the doorbell ring around 9:30 a.m.
The woman who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was a friend of the infant's mother, who asked firefighters to take the child.
The woman told firefighters the mother could not care for the child and asked the child to be taken to the fire station's Safe Haven.
Firefighters transported the child to an area hospital for evaluation.
All Phoenix fire stations are a Safe Haven, in conjunction with the Arizona Safe Haven Law. A firefighter must be present to receive the child.
Click here for more information about the Safe Haven program.
(2) comments
So thankful she had the compassion to do the right thing for this baby. Every single day on this site one reads horror stories about what people do to their children...hopefully this little one will have a chance now.
This is news?
