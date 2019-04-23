GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 70-year-old woman is dead after rangers said she fell 200 feet at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.
It all started when Grand Canyon National Park rangers said they responded to a call that the woman needed help at a rocky point west of Pipe Creek Vista.
But before they could help her, she fell.
Crews located her body 200 feet below the rim.
The rescue team, which totaled about 15 people, recovered her body later in the afternoon.
Officials said the name of the woman won't be released until her family is notified.
This is the second accidental death at the park in April.
On April 3, a 67-year-old man fell about 400 feet to his death at the Grand Canyon.
On March 28, a man fell 1,000 feet while taking pictures and died.
