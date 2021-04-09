EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after getting hit by a vehicle late Friday night. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the woman was struck near the intersection of Litchfield Road and Olive Avenue. MCSO says the driver stayed at the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. Investigators shut down the road in all directions while deputies investigate. The roads are expected to be closed for several hours.
Detectives are investigating if speed or impairment contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.