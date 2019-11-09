Woman dies after being pulled from burning apartment in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after an apartment fire on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix.
It happened around 1:00 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Peoria avenues, Phoenix Fire Department officials reported. When arriving on the scene, crews found the fire burning inside a unit on the first floor of the apartment building.
Firefighters quickly got control of the fire and rescued a woman from that apartment, authorities said. She was taken to a burn unit at a local hospital but died from her injuries.
The fire didn't spread to any other apartments. There was reportedly a temporary evacuation for surrounding apartments while firefighters worked the call.
It is unknown what caused the fire. Phoenix Police and Fire are continuing to investigate.