Woman dies after being hit by a train in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being hit by a train in Phoenix Thursday night.
According to Phoenix police, the woman was hit along the tracks near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road a little after 6 p.m. The woman died at the scene. Police haven't identified the woman yet. Officers are investigating to learn what led up to the woman being struck.
The intersection of 27th Ave and Thomas Rd will be restricted as officers investigate a serious collision. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PBfYHR4aur— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 18, 2022