Woman dies after being hit by a train in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being hit by a train in Phoenix Thursday night.

According to Phoenix police, the woman was hit along the tracks near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road a little after 6 p.m. The woman died at the scene. Police haven't identified the woman yet. Officers are investigating to learn what led up to the woman being struck.

