SKULL VALLEY AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A woman is dead after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash in the town of Skull Valley Friday.
The crash occurred at around 10 p.m. on Iron Springs Road at mile marker 12.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from a person who reported finding a woman who was ejected from a vehicle following a collision.
When deputies arrived to the crash scene, they examined the woman and found no signs of life likely due to severe upper body injuries.
The woman was later pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Shannon Smith from Prescott.
Deputies say that Smith’s body was found more than 100 yards from her vehicle.
Deputies checked the area to confirm there were no other injured parties involved in the collision.
YCSO's investigation later revealed that Smith’s vehicle crossed the roadway center line when it struck a guard rail and rolled several times.
Deputies believe that Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
It is not known at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Deputies also discovered that they received several calls at around 9:30 p.m. from the Prescott Police Department regarding an erratic driver in a black Toyota Tacoma.
The crash is under investigation.
Skull Valley is located about 18 miles west of Prescott.
