PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was found dead in her home near Oberlin Way and Norterra Parkway Friday afternoon around 1:50 p.m.
69-year-old Nasra Mani was identified by Phoenix Police.
Police say that Mani was a victim of an apparent homicide.
The investiation is ongoing and the suspect is unknown. Police have also not released how Mani died.
This incident is still under investigation. Police are asking if you have any information about this incident, to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.