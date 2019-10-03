PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman says she was assaulted by her fiancé moments before he fired at Phoenix Police officers arriving to help. Arizona’s Family is not identifying her because she is a domestic violence survivor. But she says she’s telling her story out because she needs help getting back on her feet.
[WATCH: Domestic violence survivor needs help after her fiance allegedly starts standoff with Phoenix police]
Phoenix Police say they were responding to a domestic violence call last Saturday at an apartment complex near Seventh Street and Greenway Parkway when 31-year old Daniel Sudberry shot at them. Images from the scene show several police cruisers riddled with bullet holes.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Armed man kills two dogs, self as standoff ends at Phoenix apartment complex]
“The day that this happened was the day I was leaving him,” says the woman identifying herself as Sudberry’s fiancée. “He would punch holes in the walls. He would break stuff.”
She says she planned to move out that Saturday once Sudberry left for work. But she was attacked before she could escape.
“He grabbed me by my hair and threw me to the ground,” says the woman. “He punched me in the face and started kicking my head on each side like a soccer ball.”
She says Sudberry also stomped her ribs before she managed to break free.
“I ran out of the apartment and started screaming, ‘Someone, please help me! Someone call the cops!’” she says.
Phoenix Police say Sudberry barricaded himself inside the apartment and told negotiators he wanted officers to shoot him. Three hours later, investigators say they entered the apartment and found Sudberry dead after he shot himself.
Police say Sudberry had also killed two dogs. The woman says those were her pets.
[WATCH: Man kills two dogs, self in Phoenix apartment complex standoff]
“Basically, once I’m in my own place again, then, yeah, it’s going to hit me because ‘Jake’ and ‘Bear,’ they’re not going to run to me,” she says.
She says she can’t stay in her apartment because of lingering tear gas, and most of her belongings are ruined. She’s staying with friends and taking time off work until she gets things in order.
“You don’t have a choice, like, you just got to do it,” she says.
She says she is incredibly grateful for those who have extended a helping hand, including strangers who are helping her start all over again. Her friend launched a GoFundMe page where donors can contribute.
For those in dangerous relationships, she says get out.
“Don’t listen when they say I’ll never hit you again,” she said.