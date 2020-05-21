GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Just a normal day, turned into the most traumatizing night for a Glendale woman. Kira Dimartino says she witnessed the shooter at Westgate open fire Wednesday. Dimartino lives in an apartment above Westgate and was spending the evening walking outside.

"Something just told me to go upstairs, and so I went up to my loft," said Dimartino. "As soon as I did, I started hearing the first shots. I looked out, and I saw the shooter holding his gun, and he let off another series of shots."

She grabbed her phone and started recording. Chilling video shows the parking lot, people running for their lives and Dimartino crying. You can hear the fear and heartbreak in her voice.

Police: Westgate shooting suspect admitted involvement, wanted to gain respect Police say the suspect in the shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale told detectives that he did it because he wanted to gain some respect.

"From that point on, I ran out to my neighbors, and I screamed there was a shooter for everyone to stay inside, and I barricaded my door," said Dimartino.

Inside, Dimartino says the power went out. She hid under her daughter's bed for 15 to 30 minutes until a neighbor told her police had the shooter.

Thankfully, her daughter was not home.

"Just called my mom and prayed a little bit," said Dimartino. "I know there were so many children around finally playing again and laughing, and it was the scariest thing I've ever been through."

Dimartino is not sure how she'll move on from the traumatic night.

"Just him as a whole standing there, I feel like I can't get that out of my head, right out my bedroom window he was right there with a really large gun, unlike anything I've really ever seen before," said Dimartino.

Dimartino thinks it will be a while before Westgate feels safe again.