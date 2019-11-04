YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died and a man was injured in an overnight crash in Youngtown.
The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near 109th Avenue and Oakmont Drive.
MCSO said that a vehicle slammed into a palm tree.
A female passenger was transported to a hospital where she later died.
MCSO said the male driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to MCSO, the two victims were the only occupants of the vehicle.
No other details have been released at this time.
