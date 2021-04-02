PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says divers have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared after her boat capsized at Lake Pleasant Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the body of Shannon Hitchcock, 51, was recovered at about 1:30 Saturday morning.
MCSO says Hitchcock was on the lake with her husband, Michael, near Barker Island shortly be for 4 p.m. when their powerboat rolled several times. Enriquez said the boat was on a plane when they lost control, causing it to roll. Both Michael and Shannon were thrown from the boat.
Witnesses pulled Michael from the water, but Shannon went under. After hours of searching, divers found her.
Enriquez said Michael survived the accident but is in extremely critical condition.
The MCSO Lake Patrol is investigating.